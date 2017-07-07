Clare County Man Accused of Following Man Home and Threatening to Shoot Man and Nephew

A man was arrested after he allegedly brandished a gun and threatened to kill someone.

Clare County Deputies were called to a home in the 2200 block of Alice Street for the report of a man brandishing a gun and making threats to kill someone.

On arrival deputies talked to the victim, 47-year-old James Snell of Farwell.

According to police, Snell’s nephew, 26-year-old Kevin Emery, had pulled into Snell’s driveway after leaving an area near South Finley Lake Avenue and Surrey Road, where a fight had allegedly taken place.

Emery was followed by a man from Lake.

Snell came out of his home and that’s when the man got out of his vehicle and pointed a handgun at Snell and said he was going to shoot him and his nephew. But instead the man left the area.

Deputies located him, 43-year-old David Mester, at a home in Isabella County. He was arrested and lodged in the Clare County Jail.

On Monday Mester was in court where faces charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and brandishing a firearm in public. He has since posted bond and was released from jail.