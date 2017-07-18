Benzie County Man Convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct

A Benzie County man has been sentenced for first degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.

The Benzie County Sheriff says a joint investigation between their agency, the Frankfort Police, and the MSP’s Internet Crimes Against Children division resulted in the conviction of James Joel Cornell of Frankfort.

Cornell faced charges of CSC first degree after he was found to have a 15-year-old girl in his apartment in December of 2014.

That’s when the investigation began, but the sheriff’s office says Cornell would later flee the state.

He did return to Michigan and in December of 2016 he was arrested.

He was recently in court and was found guilty of CSC first degree. Cornell was sentenced to a minimum of 14-years in prison with a maximum of 40-years.