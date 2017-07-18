One Woman Killed, Another Injured, in Otsego County Crash

One woman was killed and another injured in a crash in Otsego County.

That crash happened Monday shortly before 2:30 in the afternoon on McCoy Road near Gunner Lane in Bagley Township.

According to the MSP – a vehicle driven by 68-year-old Connie Finnegan was westbound on McCoy Road when it crossed over the center line and hit an eastbound vehicle.

Finnegan was taken to the Otsego Memorial Hospital where was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 25-year-old woman from Gaylord was also taken to the hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.