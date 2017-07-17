Person of the Week – Ephraim Shay

This week’s Person Of The Week is a man who changed the way manufacturers moved goods.

Ephraim Shay was an America merchant and railroad engineer known for designing the Shay locomotive.

Ephraim Shay lived in many locations around Michigan running a sawmill and a general store and eventually designed the Shay Locomotive.

Shay then moved to Harbor Springs where he lived out the rest of his life in a home he built and passed away in 1916.

Jim Russell for years has portrayed Shay at Shay Days in Harbor Springs so he could let others experience him.

For shaping today’s communities, Ephraim Shay is this week’s Person of the Week.

If you know of someone who’s working hard in their own community, creating something new in the area, or just affecting northern Michigan in their own special way and you’d like to nominate them — send an email to news@minews26.com.

Tell us who you’d like to nominate for the person of the week, why you think they should receive that title, and how we can reach them — Each week, we’ll broadcast one of these nominees as the “Person of the Week.”