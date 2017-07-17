Six People Flee on Foot after Car Chase in Leelanau County

Two people were arrested after multiple people fled from a traffic stop in Leelanau County.

It happened just after 2 o’clock Sunday morning on M-72 near Cedar Run Rd in Leelanau County’s Solon Township.

That’s when a deputy attempted to stop a pick-up for speeding.

The pick-up failed to stop and instead accelerated away before abruptly pulling into a driveway.

Once the truck stopped, deputies say six occupants fled on foot.

After an extensive search, all of the subjects were located, except the driver.

During the investigation, alcohol, prescription medicine and LSD were found in the pick-up.

A 30 year old man and a 20 year old woman, both from Grand Rapids, were showing signs of distress from taking LSD, according to deputies. Both were transported to Munson Hospital for treatment.

A 31 year old man from, also from Grand Rapids, was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of analogue drugs, and possession of LSD. He was lodged in the Leelanau County Jail.

The driver of the pick up, a 36 year old man from Grand Rapids, was located by Grand Traverse County Deputies walking on foot and was arrested on outstanding warrants. He was later transferred to the Leelanau County Jail and lodged on fleeing and eluding charges.