Man Allegedly Assaults Three Women in a Hot Tub

In Leelanau County, Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man for assault.

That incident happened Just after Midnight on Saturday.

That’s when deputies were dispatched to North Dockside Circle in the Village of Suttons Bay for the report that three women were being assaulted.

Once on scene, deputies interviewed the victims who stated they had been in a hot tub when they were approached by a man.

The man told everyone that they needed to leave, and left.

A short time later, the man returned and allegedly grabbed one of the women and attempted to pull her from the hot tub.

A second woman attempted to intervene, but the man punched that woman in the mouth.

The man then kicked and knocked down the third woman in the hot tub.

The victims said another man intervened and the women were able to get away from the area and call 911.

A 22 year old woman from Riley, Michigan, suffered injuries to her mouth, a 25 year old woman from Byron Center, Michigan had injuries from being kicked in her side, and a 23 year old woman from Port Huron, Michigan had scratches on her body and a torn bathing suit top.

The suspect, a 68 year old man from Suttons Bay, was identified and arrested for three counts of assault and battery. He was lodged in the Leelanau County Jail.