Police Investigate Armed Robbery in Montmorency County

Police in Montmorency County are investigating an armed robbery that happened over the weekend.

On Saturday deputies were called to investigate a reported armed robbery at Charly O’s Pizzeria in downtown Hillman.

Deputies say the victim was an employee of the restaurant who was leaving after closing for the night.

The employee was carrying cash from the day’s transactions.

A small amount of money was said to have been taken, along with the employee’s purse.

No one was injured in the incident, however the suspect is said to have brandished a black handled hunting style knife.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 5’8″ 180lbs, possible in his late 20’s/early 30’s and was wearing a ski mask at the time of the assault and robbery.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Montmorency County Sheriff’s Office at 989.785.4238.