Parents Arrested After 11-Month-Old Child Allegedly OD’s on Drugs

An 11-month-old child’s parents were arrested after the child overdosed on cocaine.

On June 7th Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Deputies and EMS personnel were called to a home on Emily Lane in East Bay Township for the possible overdose of an 11-month-old child.

The information deputies had said the child may have swallowed an unknown pill.

The child was taken for treatment at Munson before being transferred to DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids.

Deputies say the child has been released from the hospital and is doing fine.

The sheriff’s department began investigating and found that the child had at some point ingested both cocaine and an opiate.

The sheriff’s office and Child Protective Services investigated and a report wast sent to the county prosecutor requesting charges against the child’s parents for third degree child abuse.

With help from the MSP, both were arrested at a home in Gladwin on Saturday.

23-year-old Brianna Devereaux was arraigned on Monday and has been charged with child abuse, with a bond set at $15,000.

27-year-old Devin Devereaux was also arraigned on Monday and has been charged with third degree child abuse and being a habitual offender. His bond was set at $75,000.

Both parents are being held at the Grand Traverse County Jail.