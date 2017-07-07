Downstate Man Charged with Open Murder in Clare County

A downstate man was arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing a man in Clare County over the weekend.

The incident happened in the 8000 block of East Stockwell in Clare County’s Hamilton Township.

Clare County Deputies were called to that location shortly before noon on Saturday for the report of the man that had been stabbed.

On scene deputies located 46-year-old James Edwards of Detroit – he had been stabbed multiple times.

He was taken by ambulance to a waiting helicopter to be flown to a trauma hospital, but succumbed to his injuries while on the way.

Deputies believed that the suspect was still in the area and possibly at a nearby home on East Stockwell.

After searching, deputies located the suspect, 41-year-old man Walter Downing also of Detroit, at a home on East Stockwell and he was taken in to custody without incident.

He is currently held in the Clare County Jail on charges of open murder.

Police say a woman picked the two men up hitchhiking.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the incident, including what led to the confrontation between the men and the stabbing.