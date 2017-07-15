Annual Truck Show Takes Over the Streets Of Manton

The annual Truck Show took over the streets of Manton this weekend.

Trucks, both big and small filled the streets and allowed people of all ages to get up close and check out the rigs.

Whether it hauled cattle, or helped chop down trees, you could see it at the truck show.

The diverse group trucks also participated in a competition where judges picked the best of several different classes.

Turnout for the show was good because it is loved by both truckers and the community, with local businesses even receiving a boost from the large amount of attendees.

Now, organizers say they hope the show continues to grow in coming years.