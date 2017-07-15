Two Men Charged In Connection with April Break-In

The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office says have connected two men with a break-in

That break-in happened back in April at a home on West County Line Road in Mayfield Township.

Deputies say a muzzleloader, bb gun, and other items were stolen. A shed, which was on the property, was broken into as well.

Detectives were able to identify two suspects and have since obtained warrants for their arrests.

27 year-old Gregory Alan Morris of Mesick has been charged with Home Invasion and Breaking and Entering and 20 year-old Chad Eric Ferrill Jr., also of Mesick, was charged with Home Invasion and being a Habitual Offender.