Lake City Man Injured After Crashing Into Garage in Evart

A man was injured after crashing into a home’s garage in Osceola County.

The accident happened on Oak Street near Jefferson Street in Evart shortly before 5:50 Saturday morning.

That’s when Osceola County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a single car crash into the garage of a home.

Once on scene, deputies learned that a 61 year-old man from Lake City failed to stop at an intersection and drove into a nearby driveway.

The man apparently continued on the driveway and crashed into two parked cars inside the home’s garage.

One of the parked cars suffered extensive damage and was pushed into a wall that lead inside the home.

The homeowners were inside, but were sleeping at the time of the accident, and were uninjured.

The driver was taken to Spectrum Reed City Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s office says alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash, and the accident remains under investigation.