Crews Battle Fire on Mackinac Island

Crews were called to a fire on Mackinac Island Thursday.

The fire happened on Lake Shore Drive at a large cottage Thursday afternoon.

Four departments responded to battle the blaze.

The Mackinac Island Fire Chief says the fire was brought under control approximately 90 minutes after the initial alarm.

Crews remained on scene for several hours to make sure the fire was out.

Two firefighters were injured fighting the fire, but they were treated and released.

The fire chief says it was a tremendous effort by dedicated firefighters who risked their lives. He also thanks the firefighters from additional departments who came to the island as soon as they were called.