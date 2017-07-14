Police Investigate Bicycle Theft in Ludington

Police in Ludington are investigating the theft of multiple bicycles that happened this week.

On Thursday the Ludington Police Department received reports of four bicycles that were stolen from the Cartier Park Campground on Lakeshore Drive.

Also stolen was a wallet from a vehicle.

The thefts occurred between 10 o’clock Wednesday night and 6:30 in the morning on Thursday.

Police say the only bicycles taken were high end models, so the thieves appear to know what they were looking for.

The bikes were a lime green Trek Mountain Bike, a black and green Jamis Mountain Bike and a second silver and black one, and a Framed Minnesota Bike that was black with red rims.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact the Mason-Oceana 911 Center at 231.869.5858 or Detective Aaron Sailor at 231.843.3425.