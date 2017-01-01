Court Accepts Daughter Plea of Not Guilty By Reason of Insanity for Mother’s Death

A Boyne City woman plead not guilty by reason of insanity for killing her mother.

On October 25th 2016, a neighbor called police to report they had seen 30-year-old Rachel Crisman fighting or struggling with someone in her home.

Moments later she came out of her home on Main Street in Boyne City, allegedly covered in blood.

According to the Charlevoix County Prosecutor, when police arrived on scene they found Crisman’s mother, Regina Plevinski dead inside the home.

Crisman was taken into custody at the scene.

An autopsy performed on Plevinski found that she died from multiple stab wounds to the chest.

Crisman admitted to neighbors and police that she had killed her mother.

On Friday the 33rd Circuit Court of Charlevoix accepted Crisman’s plea to the charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Crisman was evaluated at the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Ann Arbor where she was found to suffer from a mental illness that caused her to not appreciate the nature and quality and wrongfulness of her behavior – according to Dr Susan Tremonti.

The doctor found that Crisman was illogical and paranoid at the time of the homicide and killed her mother believing that people, including her mother, were conspiring against her and were going to kill her and had attempted to kill her previously.

The day before to the incident, Crisman had been taken to War Memorial Hospital in Chippewa County due to increased anxiety and decreased sleep. She was not admitted to the hospital and was released.

The Charlevoix County Prosecutor says Crisman was due to be in court on the morning of October 25 for an unrelated hearing which caused her stress.

Plevinski had filed papers that same day with the Charlevoix County Probate Court asking that Crisman be involuntarily committed alleging that she had attempted to kill a dog, was hallucinating and speaking of conspiracy theories.

Crisman was claiming that the hospital had attempted to poison her with anthrax.

Crisman was spiraling mentally, becoming more and more paranoid and with the added stress of a court hearing and being taken to the hospital the prior day, she acted out, believing that if she didn’t kill her mother, that she would be killed.

While witnesses believed that the Crisman might have been under the influence of drugs, this was thoroughly investigated and tests conducted by both the Michigan State Police crime lab and an outside company hired independently found no illegal drugs in her system.

Following the plea, Judge Hayes signed a commitment order mandating that Crisman be taken to the Center for Forensic Psychiatry for evaluation. The Center will then file a report with the court assessing Crisman and recommending treatment options.