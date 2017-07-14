Kalkaska County Man Facing Attempted Murder Charge, Others, After Fight with Estranged Wife

A Kalkaska County man was arrested for allegedly attempting to shoot a man after arguing with his estranged wife.

The incident happened Wednesday evening at a home in Kalkaska County’s Orange Township.

That’s where MSP troopers were sent after dispatch got a call from a child saying that someone had pointed a gun at his father.

As troopers approached the scene they found the victims waiting at an intersection for police after fleeing the scene.

They told the troopers that the suspect had already left the scene in a vehicle.

The victims told troopers that an approaching vehicle was the one driven by the suspect.

The suspect vehicle was stopped by troopers, but they say the driver, a 31-year-old Kalkaska County man, got out of the vehicle and refused to follow directions from the troopers, he resisted arrest, but was eventually taken into custody.

The MSP says the suspect had gone over to his estranged wife’s home and they began to argue.

She called a friend of her’s and her father to come over.

The suspect also allegedly attempted to harm his estranged wife’s dogs and this lead to physical altercation between the two.

While the fight was happening, that’s when her friend and his 12-year-old son arrived. The suspect then pulled a gun and attempted to assault the woman with the gun, but she knocked it out of his hand.

The friend then tried to intervene, but the suspect retrieved the gun, pointed it at the man, and pulled the trigger – but the gun didn’t go off. The suspect then attacked the friend.

That’s when the son ran into the woods and called 911.

The woman’s father arrived and that’s when the four victims were able to flee the scene.

Police say none of the victim’s suffered any physical injuries during the assault.

The suspect has been arrested and charged with numerous crimes, including attempted murder, aggravated stalking, resisting police, and operating while intoxicated.

He is currently held in the Kalkaska County Jail.