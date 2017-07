Bike 4 Breast Cancer Northern Michigan will ride on July 29th.

The ride will start and end in East Park in Petoskey traveling 50 miles through Charlevoix, a ride on the Ironton Ferry, and thru Boyne City.

There is also a 22mile and 7 mile route option.

Proceeds raised through the Bike Ride fund breast cancer support programs offered through the Kathleen Jontz Breast Health Fund at McLaren–Northern Michigan Foundation.

For registration information click here.