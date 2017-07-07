Power Outage Affects Downtown Cadillac

Portions of Cadillac found themselves without power Thursday afternoon.

Several stop lights and businesses in downtown Cadillac reported the lights flickering and then finally going out. Several places including the Hospital and State Police Post were also affected.

Details are limited but crews worked to repair and restore power to the city throughout the afternoon.

Employees at Clam Lake Beer Company told us they had to turn people away due to the outage.

A possible source of the outage was a transformer that was seen arcing – Consumers was on scene and crews expected to have power restored by 4 in the afternoon.