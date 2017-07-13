Verizon Says No Loss or Theft of Customer Data in Recent Security Breach

Verizon says there has been no loss or theft of customer information due to the recent security breach.

Verizon says the breach was caused when a vendor working for Verizon was accessing an internal cloud storage and incorrectly set the storage to allow external access.

While six million customer accounts were affected, the information in the cloud storage had no external value according to Verizon, although there was a limited amount of personal information included – but this did not include any social security numbers or Verizon voice recordings.

The information was mainly a wireline portal and included cell phone numbers for customer contact purposes.

The only ones to access the information besides Verizon or the vendor was a researcher who brought the issue to Verizon’s attention.