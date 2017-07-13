Over 400 Charged, Including Three Michigan Residents, in “Largest Ever” Healthcare Fraud Takedown

On Thursday the Michigan Attorney General announced that the Health Care Fraud Division was involved in the so called “Largest Ever Health Care Fraud” takedown.

Three people were charged with Medicaid Fraud in Michigan – in coordination with the US Department of Justice.

All three were part of the nation’s largest ever Healthcare Fraud Takedown. Other state Attorneys General offices from around the country, as well as the FBI, DEA and IRS, all participated in this initiative.

From 2012 to 2016 Dr. Najah Roumayah of West Bloomfield allegedly billed medicaid for dental work that was not actually performed.

From 2012 to 2015 Dr. David Dickey of Camden also allegedly billed medicaid for dental services that weren’t actually done.

And Marie Denard of Macomb, owner and operator of Going Forward Transport was allegedly paid over $10,000 from the Michigan Children’s Special Health Services that was never given to the beneficiaries. Denard also allegedly submitted false claims for payment that were never paid because the scheme was detected.

Across the country over 400 defendants were charged in the enforcement action, for their alleged participation in health care fraud that involved over $1.3 billion in false billings.