Advisory for Traverse City State Park Beach

An advisory has been issued for a Grand Traverse Bay beach.

The advisory is for the beach at the Traverse City State Park.

Routine sampling detected elevated levels of e. coli in the water.

Due to the results, the beach has been given a water quality index of level 2 – meaning that it meets MDEQ standard for wading, fishing, or boating, but contact with the water above the waist is not advised.

Additionally sampling was being done on Thursday, with those results expected on Friday.