Lightning Strike Starts House Fire in Grand Traverse County

Firefighters say a lightning strike caused a house fire in Grand Traverse County.

The fire happened earlyThursday morning at a home on Hammond Road in Grand Traverse County’s East Bay Township.

Grand Traverse Metro says a direct lightning strike hit a tree in the front yard of the home. The strike then found the gas service line and tracer wire.

The hit then ignited the gas meter on the side of the home.

Responding units say they found heavy fire on the outside of the home and a large gas leak.

Crews evacuated the home and put out the fire, as well as secure the gas leak.

Grand Traverse Metro say says the fire was limited to the exterior of the home, with some extension into the second story framing.

No on was harmed in the fire.

DTE crews were called and they dug up and secured the gas line from the street to the home.