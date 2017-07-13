Driver Arrested on Drug Charges After Stop in Roscommon County

A man was arrested on multiple charges, including drug related ones, after a traffic stop in Roscommon County.

On Wednesday a MSP Trooper from the Houghton Lake Post stopped a vehicle for an improper license plate in Roscommon County’s Denton Township.

During the stop the driver, a 32-year-old man from Houghton Lake, was found to driving on a suspended license and without insurance on the vehicle.

Troopers searched the vehicle and say they found a sizable quantity of marijuana, as well as various narcotics distribution equipment, and a large sword.

The driver was arrested and lodged in the Roscommon County Jail for several offenses.

Troopers say they are seeking additional charges with the prosecutor’s office.