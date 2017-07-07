Clare County Man Accused of Shooting at Another Man, Hitting Him with Gun

A Clare County man was arrested after allegedly shooting at another man and then hitting him with the gun.

The alleged assault happened at a home in the 5000 block of S Clare Avenue in Clare County.

Deputies were called to that location for the report of an assault that had just happened.

A caller said that a man had fired a shotgun at another man, and then hit the victim in the head with the butt of the shotgun.

Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the victim and witness before arresting the suspect.

That suspect was identified as 25-year-old Bradley Ahac-Bauer of Farwell.

He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and reckless use of a firearm.

He remains lodged in the Clare County Jail.