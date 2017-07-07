Downstate Man Arrested in Roscommon County, Accused of CSC in Genesee County

A downstate man was arrested in Roscommon County after being accused of sexual assault.

The MSP says 52-year-old Thomas Curry was arrested on Wednesday after a lengthy investigation into an alleged sexual assault that took place in Genesee County.

Curry, from Saint Helen, was arrested on a warrant issued by the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office as a result of an investigation into multiple counts of CSC.

He was arrested in Roscommon County’s Richfield Township by the MSP, with assistance from the Richfield Township Police Department and the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office.

Curry is currently held in the Genesee County Jail pending arraignment.