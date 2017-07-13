Five Arrested During Drug Investigation in Benzie County

Five people were arrested during a drug investigation in Benzie County.

That investigation began on Wednesday when the Traverse Narcotics Team got a tip of a possible meth lab at a home on Higgins Road in Benzonia.

Detectives were told that a family member of the suspect contacted the Benzie County Sheriff saying they’d found items on their property directly related to making meth.

TNT Detectives and Benzie County Deputies went to the home to start the investigation. During that initial investigation detectives say they found many of the chemicals, components, and equipment used to make meth.

A search warrant for the home was granted and a meth response team were called to clean up the hazardous materials and collect evidence of the meth manufacturing.

Two people were arrested at the scene, a 32-year-old man from Benzonia was arrested on an unrelated warrant, and a 24-year-old woman was arrested on charges that include manufacturing meth.

The investigation led detectives to a local motel where three more people were arrested.

Two people, a 49-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, both from Benzonia were arrested by the Michigan Department of Corrections for violations of their parole.

A third suspect, a 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to sell marijuana to the parolees. He was charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana.