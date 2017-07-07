One of Biggest Ever Recorded Ice Bergs Breaks Free from Antarctica

One of the biggest ever recorded icebergs – an ice shelf weighing over one trillion tons, recently broke away, or calved, in Antarctica.

The calving occurred sometime between Monday and Wednesday according to Project MIDAS – a UK-based Antarctic research project.

The 2200 square mile section has a volume that is twice that of Lake Erie.

Researchers have been monitoring a rift for the last year which eventually broke through, creating the ice berg.

While the ice berg is over a trillion tones, it was already floating before it calved, meaning there was no immediate impact on the sea level.

However, the breaking away of the ice berg leaves the Larsen C Ice Shelf reduced by more than 12% in area and the Antarctica Peninsula forever changed.