Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan to Get New Commander

Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan is getting a new commander.

On Thursday Captain Amy Cocanour will step down from the position, which she had held since 2014.

Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan covers over 1600 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline, from Leelanau County down to Chicago and the Door Peninsula in Wisconsin.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Sector Lake Michigan has 23 Coast Guard Stations or Units, more than 500 active duty members, 200 reservists, and 1200 Auxiliary personnel.

They conduct search and rescue, law enforcement, marine safety, and homeland security missions in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan.

Following the change of command ceremony, Cocanour will retire from the Coast Guard after serving for 25-years.

Captain Thomas Struhlreyer will take over command of Sector Great Lakes.