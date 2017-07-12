Road Work Along M-32 and I-75BL in Gaylord Starts Monday

Drivers in Otsego County will want to plan for delays as a road construction project gets underway.

Starting next Monday MDOT is investing $826,000 to resurface M-32 and the I-75 Business Loop in Gaylord.

The M-32 project will be from east of Hayes Road to Wisconsin Ave.

The I-75BL resurfacing will be from Second Street to Wisconsin Ave.

The project also includes reconstruction of sidewalk ramps, bringing them up to ADA standards.

The work will require daytime single-lane closures with traffic shifts for the sidewalk reconstruction – and nighttime closures with traffic shifts for the resurfacing work.

MDOT says one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

The project beings on Monday, July 17th and is expected to be complete by Thursday September 14th.