Police Say Three People Responsible for Over 35 Thefts in Manistee

Police in Manistee say three people may be responsible for 35 thefts across the city.

On Monday the Manistee Police Department was following up on a larceny from a vehicle.

During the investigation they seized property that included an iPad, laptop, and golf clubs that were stolen from the area of Dunes Drive.

Three suspects, a 16-year-old, 17-year-old, and 20-year-old, all Manistee residents, were interviewed and allegedly confessed to breaking into multiple vehicles.

The three broke into locked and unlocked vehicles from November of last year to the present.

Police say the three may be responsible for over 35 thefts from motor vehicles. The crimes all appear to be a crime of opportunity. Items were left in the vehicles in view of people walking nearby.

This extensive investigation will be presented to the county prosecutor for a review on a multitude of charges.

Anyone that has any information related to the ongoing investigation is encouraged to call the Manistee Police Department at 231.723.2533.

The Manistee Police Department reminds residents to secure any valuables, including loose change in plain view. They also ask people to remember to lock all vehicle doors.