Driver Injured in Rollover Crash After Avoiding Bicyclist

A driver was injured when his vehicle rolled over after trying to avoid hitting a bicyclist.

The accident happened Tuesday afternoon, at approximately 1:30, on South Lake Leelanau Drive, just north of East Lakeview Hills Road.

Deputies were called to that location for the report of a rollover accident.

On arrival deputies found a vehicle rolled over down the embankment and the 21-year-old driver was injured, but had already got himself out of the vehicle.

He told deputies that as he was approaching the TART crossing, a trike-type bike crossed in front of him. He attempted to avoid hitting the bicyclist, but lost control, went off the road, slid down the embankment and rolled over.

Deputies were able to identify the rider, a 70-year-old man from Traverse City. He told police that as he was crossing the roadway he heard screeching tires, but when he looked back, he didn’t see anything, so he continued on his way.

Deputies say that because of the type of bike he was riding and the slope of the road, the rider didn’t see approaching vehicle.

The vehicle was also speeding – deputies say both of these factors contributed to the accident.

The driver was taken to Munson for treatment of an arm injury.