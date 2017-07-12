12-Year-Old Helps Save Toddler that Fell in Pool

A toddler that slipped and fell into a pool is expected to recover thanks to the actions of a 12-year-old hero.

The incident happened at the Days Inn on Pickard Road near Mt Pleasant just after 5 o’clock Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office was called to the hotel for the report of a 3-year-old that had fallen into a pool and was unresponsive.

Just before deputies arrived they were updated told and the child was breathing and crying.

Deputies investigated and determined that the toddler’s parents both work and the hotel and the child was familiar with the hotel and pool area.

Security footage showed the toddler slipped on the steps in the pool and went under the water.

The child was underwater for approximately two minutes when a 12-year-old from out of town walked in and saw the toddler under water. He immediately jumped in and pulled the child from the water, and with help from his brother, carried the toddler into the hallway and called for help.

The toddler’s mother came and performed CPR for about one minute, which is when the child regained consciousness.

The Sheriff’s Office says there is no criminal investigation in this matter, but they are attempting to locate the 12-year-old hero to recognize him for helping to save the child.