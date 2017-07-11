Michigan Attorney General Offers Tips for Garage Sales

One of the sights were used to seeing every summer are garage and yard sales.

To answer some of the questions people may have about garage sales, the Michigan Attorney General released a consumer education newsletter that answers many of the common questions.

The newsletter contains tips for both sellers and buyers.

Some of those tips include letting people know that it is illegal to sell recalled items, so whether you’re buying or selling, check the U.S. Consumer Protection Safety Commission when preparing a yard sale.

Other tips are that many local municipalities require permits to hold a garage sale, meaning it’s important to check for the proper requirements before scheduling a sale.

And yard sales are considered isolated sales, meaning the products sold are not subject to the Michigan Sales Tax.

The full newsletter can be found here.