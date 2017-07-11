Local Sheriff’s Department Sees Increase in Fake ID Cards

A local sheriff agency is warning area businesses to be on the lookout for fake ID cards.

The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office says they have seen an increase in cases involving underage people buying alcohol using high quality fraudulent identification cards.

The sheriff’s office says the cards can be purchased over the internet from several companies, costing between $60-$200 a piece.

Maine, New York and Illinois driver’s licenses are targeted most frequently as to they do not have the magnetic strip on the back as of yet.

The age shown on the fake identification cards usually ranges from 21-23 years of age.

This photo is an example of one of the fake driver’s licenses that the office encountered during a recent complaint.

The sheriff’s office is requesting liquor establishments be very vigilant in checking the identification of people buying alcohol that appear to be close to the legal age.