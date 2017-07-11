Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest

A traffic stop lead to a drug arrest in Mt Pleasant.

On Monday a Mt Pleasant Police Officer stopped a vehicle that allegedly failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign.

During the stop, the officer found that driver’s license was suspended.

When the officer was walking back up to the vehicle, the driver was allegedly chewing a green leafy substance.

That substance was later found to be marijuana.

The driver, 32-year-old Christopher Perez from Grand Rapids, was arrested for driving on the suspended license and for tampering with evidence.

A search of Perez at the Isabella County Jail allegedly found 12 individually wrapped bindles of heroin that were stuffed in Perez’s pants.

Police say the total weight of the bindles was 11 grams.

Perez was lodged in the Isabella County Jail on charges of controlled substance delivery or manufacture less than 50 grams second offense, controlled substance possession second offense, tampering with evidence, and operating on a suspended license second offense.

He remains lodged in the Isabella County Jail on a $800,000 bond.