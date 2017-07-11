Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash with Deer

A Reed City man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Monday.

That crash happened in Isabella County, near the intersection of Rolland and Coleman Road in Isabella County’s Coldwater Township.

The sheriff’s department responded to a serious personal injury accident at that location shortly before 10 o’clock at night.

There deputies say 54-year-old William Curtice of Reed City was riding his motorcycle when he hit a deer that was in the road.

Curtice was thrown from his bike, sustaining a serious head injury.

He was taken to Mid-Michigan Hospital in Midland in unknown condition.