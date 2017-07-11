Two Kayakers Helped from Lake Michigan

Two over turned kayakers were helped from Lake Michigan.

The incident happened Monday night near Donegal Bay on Beaver Island.

According to the Charlevoix County Sheriff – deputies were called to the report of overturned kayakers on the lake at approximately 9:30 at night.

Deputies say a 46-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter went out kayaking without life jackets.

The mother was overturned by a wave and swam to her daughter’s kayak, which also overturned.

A person on shore paddled out in another kayak and brought life jackets for the two women.

Deputies, along with the fire department and EMS, had just enough light to see the kayakers about 500 feet off shore.

Firefighters had located a small boat on the beach and were preparing to launch with life jackets when the kayakers swam and drifted to shallower water and were able to walk to shore.

The two were able to quickly get into a hot shower to prevent hypothermia.