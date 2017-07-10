Fourth of July Holiday Weekend Travel Fatalities Down in 2017

The MSP says the number of deaths reported in traffic crashes this past holiday weekend were down this year.

The 2017 Fourth of July holiday weekend ran from 12:01am Saturday, July 1, through 11:59pm Tuesday, July 4.

According to the MSP, their preliminary findings show that 11 people lost their lives in 11 separate traffic crashes during the 2017 Fourth of July holiday weekend.

That’s down from the 13 deaths caused by 13 crashes during the 2016 holiday.

Of the 11 deadly crashes, alcohol use was a known factor in three of the crashes; four involved motorcycles – in one of the crashes a helmet was not worn, but the MSP says they are not sure about helmet use in the other three.

Two of the accidents involved off-road vehicles, and one of the victims was a bicyclist.

The MSP says these numbers are preliminary and only reflect the fatalities reported to the MSP as of 11am Monday morning.

They urge drivers to be aware of motorcyclists, pedestrians, bicyclists and child passenger safety while on the roads.