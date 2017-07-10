Coast Guard Air Station in Traverse City Receives New Commander

The Coast Guard Air Station in Traverse City is getting a new commander.



Commander Nathan Coulter will take over Commander Gregory Matyas, who has held the post since 2015.

Coulter comes to Traverse City from Alaska, where he was the executive officer of the Air Station in Kodiak.

The Air Station in Traverse City has 120 active duty and civilian personnel, as well as 40 Coast Guard Auxiliarists. They conduct operations throughout Lake Michigan, Lake Superior, and the northern half of Lake Huron.

The official change of ceremony was held Monday and was presided over by Rear Admiral June Ryan, who is the commander of the Ninth Coast Guard District.

Commander Matyas is headed to Rhode Island to attend the Naval War College.