Crews Help Three Children, Good Samaritan, from Lake Michigan

Four people were rescued from Lake Michigan near Ludington late last week.

At approximately 3 o’clock Friday afternoon the Mason-Oceana 911 got a call of swimmers in distress at Stearns Beach, near the north breakwater.

Beach Patrol was notified and once on scene, helped three children and one adult out of the water.

The Ludington Police Department says the three children, ages between 12 and 13, were swimming in the area of the north breakwater and the no swim area when they were swept into the breakwater due to the winds and waves.

The 29-year-old man from Berkley, MI then jumped in to help the minors. During the incident he received a cut on his face.

Personnel from the Ludington Police Department, Fire Department, and Life EMS responded to the scene.

Crews assisted the four out of the water and they were taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.

As a result of the wind and wave conditions that north breakwater was closed at the time.