Ludington Man Arrested After Allegedly Fleeing From Police

A Ludington man was arrested after leading police on a short foot chase.

On Friday Mason County Deputies were called to a home on Tallman Lake.

During the course of that investigation deputies learned that a man had fled out a back window.

A K-9 unit was called in to track the suspect, who was located a short distance away at another home.

The suspect, a 40-year-old Ludington man was arrested of a probation violation and a 51st Circuit Child Support warrant.