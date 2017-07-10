Rider Flown to Hospital Following Dirtbike Crash

A dirtbike rider was flown to the hospital after a crash in Roscommon County.

That crash happened on Saturday.

MSP Troopers came across the serious injury accident involving a dirt bike and car on S. Gladwin Rd near Black Elm in Roscommon County’s Denton Township shortly before 6 o’clock in the evening.

On scene troopers say the rider of the dirtbike, a 39-year-old man from Commerce Township was lying in the roadway unconscious with a head injury.

He was taken by ambulance to West Branch Regional Medical Center where he was immediately flown to St Mary’s in Saginaw due to the severity of his injuries.

Troopers say the rider was speeding and had attempted to slow down when the driver of the car turned in front of the bike.

The driver of the car was not injured.