Tanker Tips on Highway On-Ramp in Wexford County

Thousands of gallons of milk were spilled when a semi tanker rolled over this weekend.

The accident happened at the US-131 South on-ramp from M-55 in Wexford County at approximately 4:30 in the afternoon on Saturday.

Deputies were called to the location for the report of a semi trailer rollover accident.

A semi was pulling double tractor trailers and was making the turn from M-55 onto US-131 South when the rear tanker overturned onto its side.

Deputies say the tanker had approximately 50,000lbs of milk and roughly two thirds of the tank’s milk spilled onto the ground.

The on ramp was shut down for 40 minutes while a wrecker service worked to pick the tanker back up.

No one was injured and no other vehicles were involved in the accident.