Person of the Week – Carole Edstrum

This week’s Person Of The Week is a woman who is retiring after serving her community for years.

Carole Edstrum is the former Leroy Village Clerk from when she started in 1969

Carole spent her years helping plan events and taking care of paperwork for Leroy.

She is now retired and was honored at this years Razzasque days for her work.

Carole says her favorite part of being a clerk was interacting with the people.

For serving her community for years, Carole Edstrum is this week’s Person of the Week.

If you know of someone who’s working hard in their own community, creating something new in the area, or just affecting northern Michigan in their own special way and you’d like to nominate them — send an email to news@minews26.com.

Tell us who you’d like to nominate for the person of the week, why you think they should receive that title, and how we can reach them — Each week, we’ll broadcast one of these nominees as the “Person of the Week.”