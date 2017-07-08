Five Arrested In Connection With Harrietta Meth Operation

Five people have been arrested in connection with an alleged meth-making operation in Wexford County.

On Thursday, Detectives with the Traverse Narcotics Team received a tip that some people were buying items commonly used to make meth.

TNT were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle at a home in Harrietta.

Detectives surveyed the home and obtained a search warrant for the property.

Upon searching the home, detectives found items consistent with a meth-making operation.

Some of those items were hazardous and removed.

TNT says they arrested five people at the home:

51-year old Jackie Todd was charged with Delivery of Heroine, Delivery of Meth, Delivery of Oxycodone, and Manufacturing Meth.

25-year-olds Nicole Neibauer and Kiah Kelley were charged with Smurfing and conspiracy to Manufacture Meth

56-year-old Basil Cooper was charged with Conspiracy to Manufacture Meth

and 32-year-old Corry Sission was charged with Smurfing.

All those arrested were arraigned on Friday, with a $450,000 bond being set for Jackie Todd and a $100,000 bond set for the other four.