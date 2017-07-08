Local Authors Hold Book Signing in Cadillac

Three local authors gathered in downtown Cadillac to sign their books.

D.B. Feister, Angela K. Grendall, and Juliann Tacoma sat down at Horizon Books and signed their work.

Their three books range from tales of dragons killed with stop signs, to half fox – half woman hybrids.

There’s also locally themed coloring book scavenger hunt for all ages.

A lot of hard work not only went into the books, Juliann Tacoma also showcased some of her art.

The authors say it’s always nice to interact with their readers and potential readers.

All those who attended the signing enjoyed the chance to meet the minds behind the words.