Cherry Grove Fire Department Hosts Open House and Bake Sale

The Cherry Grove Fire Department held an Open House and Bake Sale Saturday.

Trucks, equipment, and more were on display to show the Department’s capabilities.

Fire personnel spoke with visitors and got a chance to explain how they keep not only Cherry Grove Township safe, but all areas surrounding as well.

Kids colored and got to go inside of the trucks as part of the many activities geared towards familiarizing them with the department.

Popcorn and drinks were also served along with a Bake Sale benefiting the department’s auxiliary.

The auxiliary helps the department buy much-needed supplies and equipment, allowing personnel to be properly prepared.

Northflight EMS as well as the U.S. Forest Service also showcased their vehicles, adding to the theme of inter-agency cooperation.

Leadership at the department say holding events like these are paramount in connecting with the people they serve.

Members of the department were all excited at the opportunity to show what they do.