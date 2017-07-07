Maine Preschool Teacher Prevents Accident on Bus Packed With Kids

A teacher saved several children after the driver of the bus they were on suffered a medical emergency.

On Wednesday, the Dispatch Center in Scarborough, Maine received a 911 call reporting a medical emergency on a bus carrying 25 4 to 5-year-olds. Dispatch learned that the bus driver was possibly having a seizure and lost control of the bus.

Police and Fire units responded and determined that the driver suffered a heart attack. The driver was transported to the hospital and went into emergency surgery.

Police say Joshua Galvin, a teacher at Toddle Inn Daycare, saw the driver in distress and quickly stood up and took control of the bus.

The driver had passed out and had his foot on the gas and brake pedals.

Galvin was able to control the bus and bring it safely to a stop and removed the keys.

Police say Galvin’s quick thinking and actions prevented anyone from being seriously injured.

Galvin was awarded a Scarborough PD challenge coin for his quick actions in potentially saving many lives.

The bus driver had a pace maker installed and is recovering.