Qualcomm Files Complaint Over Apple’s iPhone Imports and Sales

Qualcomm announced that it is filing a complaint claiming that Apple has engaged in the unlawful importation and sale of iPhones.

The complaint alleged the sales infringe on one or more of six Qualcomm patents covering key technologies that enable important features and functions in iPhones.

This complaint is part of an ongoing legal battle between Qualcomm and Apple that began after Qualcomm raised the royalties Apple pays for the sale of each iPhone.

Qualcomm is requesting an investigation into what they call Apple’s “infringing imports” and a Limited Exclusion Order to bar importation of iPhones and other products into the United States.

Qualcomm is seeking the LEO against iPhones that use cellular baseband processors other than those supplied by Qualcomm’s affiliates.

Additionally, Qualcomm is seeking a Cease and Desist Order barring further sales of Apple products that have already been imported and to stop the marketing, advertising, demonstration, warehousing of inventory, and use of those imported products in the United States.

Qualcomm says the six patents enable high performance in a smartphone while extending battery life, and each of the patents does so in a different way for different popular smartphone features.

They went on to say that while the technologies covered by the patents are central to the performance of the iPhone, the six asserted patents are not essential to practice any standards in a mobile device.

Qualcomm also filed a complaint against Apple in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, seekings damages and injunctive relief.