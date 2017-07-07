Tennessee Police Seize 691 Pounds of Marijuana On Traffic Stop

Police in Tennessee recovered several hundred pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.

On Sunday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol stopped a vehicle that was towing another vehicle on a trailer on Interstate 40 in Tennessee’s Dickson County.

According to THP, the license plate on the vehicle was concealed with a license plate cover.

During the traffic stop, the troopers observed signs of nervousness and stress from the driver, Jorge Gusman.

While checking the vehicle identification number, Gusman fled on foot.

After a short foot pursuit, troopers were able to catch Gusman, and arrest him for the traffic violation as well as fleeing from the scene.

Troopers were given verbal consent by Gusman to search the vehicle, and during the search, troopers discovered 28 bales of marijuana, which weighed 691 pounds, covered by blankets.

The marijuana was seized along with the vehicles.

Gusman remains in the Dickson County Jail on a $105,000 bond.